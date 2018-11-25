× 5-year-old boy dies after rural Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A 5-year-old boy has reportedly died after being seriously injured in a car accident Sunday.

According to police, the accident occurred just before 9:30 a.m. at SR 252 and CR 150 W near Trafalgar and involved two passenger cars.

Police say a Buick was traveling east on 252 and had the right-of-way when a Pontiac, which was sitting at a stop sign on 150 W, pulled out into the path of the Buick.

Both occupants of the Pontiac were taken to Indianapolis hospitals.

Police say the 5-year-old boy later died at the hospital. Information on the other driver’s condition is not available at this time.