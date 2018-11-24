× Warren finishes perfect season, beats Carmel for 6A crown

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warren Central wrapped up another perfect season with another state championship as the Warriors beat Carmel 27-7 for the class 6A football title Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Warren Central is the first school in state history to have undefeated, state championship seasons in boys basketball and football in the same calendar year. The Warriors’ girls basketball team also won the state title last season.

Warren jumped out to a 13-0 lead behind a 35-yard touchdown run by Romeir Elliott and a Jayden George to Montrez Stanley 24-yard scoring strike.

They Greyhounds cut into the Warriors’ lead before halftime with a nine-yard Gabe Quigley to Aiden Ellison touchdown.

Elliott put the game out of reach with two scores in the second half, a 65-yard TD run in the third quarter and a two-yard rush in the fourth. He finished the night with 162 yards on 25 carries, falling just 20 yards short of a 3,000 yard season.

It’s Warren Central’s ninth state football championship. The Warrior are a perfect 9-0 in state finals, including four wins over Carmel.