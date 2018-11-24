INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Sheraton Indianapolis Hotel will host a statewide conference on Tuesday that discusses the May 25 Noblesville West Middle School shooting. The conference, called "Shaping a Safe and Secure Community," was organized by the Indiana Association of County Commissioners. Leaders from Hamilton County will discuss the training first responders received before the shooting. The Hamilton County sheriff, EMA director and executive director of communication will all speak.
Statewide conference will discuss Noblesville shooting
