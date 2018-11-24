× Small Business Saturday celebrated on Mass Ave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lot of people made their way out of to areas like Broad Ripple and Mass Ave for Small Business Saturday.

Shops gave out bags full of free stuff and promotional material to the first 20 customers that showed up. Some were waiting in line before the shops opened at 9 a.m.

Many of the shop owners said the day is one of their most successful days of the year.

“This is what’s called the retail experience so when your wheat-grass is being made, when you are making your quilt and talking to the shop owner who just made the truffles last night, you get that personal connection to the product,” Executive Director of Riley Area Development Corp. Eric Strickland said.