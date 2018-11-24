Small Business Saturday celebrated on Mass Ave

Posted 11:42 am, November 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A lot of people made their way out of to areas like Broad Ripple and Mass Ave for Small Business Saturday.

Shops gave out bags full of free stuff and promotional material to the first 20 customers that showed up. Some were waiting in line before the shops opened at 9 a.m.

Many of the shop owners said the day is one of their most successful days of the year.

“This is what’s called the retail experience so when your wheat-grass is being made, when you are making your quilt and talking to the shop owner who just made the truffles last night, you get that personal connection to the product,” Executive Director of Riley Area Development Corp. Eric Strickland said.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.