× Purdue beats IU 28-21 in Old Oaken Bucket game to become bowl-eligible

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Purdue is once again bowl-eligible after beating IU 28-21 in the annual Old Oaken Bucket game.

Purdue sealed the win after picking off IU’s Peyton Ramsey with 3:04 remaining. It came right after Markell Jones scored with a 32-yard scamper. However, IU made it interested with a 40-yard bomb to Nick Westbrook with 1:17 left. IU was unable to recover the onside kick, giving Purdue closure on their 7th win of Jeff Brohm’s second year.

Per usual, standout freshman WR Rondale Moore led Purdue with 12 receptions, two TD’s and 141 yards. He ends the regular season with over 1,100 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Before the game, the Hoosiers were generous by inviting Purdue superfan Tyler Trent onto the field and sidelines. Even though he’s busy cheering on Purdue’s baskeball team, he was all smiles meeting IU standout Romeo Langford.

With the win, Purdue becomes 6-6 and will likely make a bowl game. In Brohm’s first season last year, he led the Boilers to a 7-6 record and their first bowl win since the 2011 season.

It is their 74th Old Oaken Bucket win all-time, compared to Indiana’s 41 wins.

Purdue heads into the postseason with speculation still hanging over the program that Jeff Brohm could bolt to coach his hometown Louisville Cardinals.