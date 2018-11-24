× Man dies in shooting near IMS, authorities looking for white van

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a victim in an early morning shooting outside a home in Eagledale has died from his injuries.

The incident happened in the 2900 block of Mussman Drive around 2:40 Saturday morning outside a home located near West 30th Street and Georgetown Road, just north of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

According to a police report, the victim is a 58-year-old man. He was originally transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition where, despite life-saving efforts, he succumbed to his wound.

Police say the victim, along with a woman, were on their way home when three men jumped out of a vehicle and ordered them out of their vehicle at gun point.

The victim was shot in the abdomen before all three suspects took off.

The vehicle the suspects were driving is described as a white van with a black stripe on it.

At this time, the motive behind the shooting is unclear.

It is also unknown if the victims were picked at random or specifically targeted.

The name of the victim is being withheld until next-of-kin notification is made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide office at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.