Hoosier History: On This Day, November 24

Today is Saturday, Nov. 24, the 328th day of 2018. There are 37 days left in the year.

Today’s Hoosier Highlights in History:

On Nov. 24, 1938, NBA Hall of Fame player Oscar Robertson is born. Nicknamed “The Big O”, he grew up in Indianapolis and attended Crispus Attucks High School. The point guard played for the Cincinnati Royals and Milwaukee Bucks – and ranks fourth among NBA career free throw scoring leaders by total free throws made (7,694). He is celebrating his 80th birthday today, just months after receiving an NBA Lifetime Achievement Award.

On Nov. 24, 1924, the Lerner Theater opens in Elkhart (see photo on left), featuring vaudeville acts and big bands as well as motion pictures. The beautiful theater was carefully renovated a few years ago and continues to be a popular entertainment venue. (Photo credit: EveryStockPhoto: CharmaineZoe’s Marvelous Melange)

On this date elsewhere:

In 1784, Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the United States, was born in Orange County, Virginia.

In 1859, British naturalist Charles Darwin published “On the Origin of Species,” which explained his theory of evolution by means of natural selection.

In 1917, nine members of the Milwaukee police department and two civilians were killed when a bomb exploded inside a police station. (The suspicious-looking package was brought to the station by a local resident after it was discovered outside a church; anarchists were suspected, but the culprits were never caught.)

In 1939, British Overseas Airways Corp. (BOAC) was formally established.

In 1944, during World War II, U.S. bombers based on Saipan attacked Tokyo in the first raid against the Japanese capital by land-based planes.

In 1947, a group of writers, producers and directors that became known as the “Hollywood Ten” was cited for contempt of Congress for refusing to answer questions about alleged Communist influence in the movie industry. John Steinbeck’s novel “The Pearl” was first published.

In 1957, Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, 70, died in Mexico City.

In 1963, Jack Ruby shot and mortally wounded Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, in a scene captured on live television.

In 1969, Apollo 12 splashed down safely in the Pacific.

In 1971, a hijacker calling himself “Dan Cooper” (but who became popularly known as “D.B. Cooper”) parachuted from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 over the Pacific Northwest after receiving $200,000 dollars in ransom; his fate remains unknown.

In 1985, the hijacking of an Egyptair jetliner parked on the ground in Malta ended violently as Egyptian commandos stormed the plane. Fifty-eight people died in the raid, in addition to two others killed by the hijackers.

In 1991, rock singer Freddie Mercury died in London at age 45 of AIDS-related pneumonia.

In 1992, a China Southern Airlines Boeing 737 crashed in southern China, killing all 141 people on board.

In 1993, Congress gave its final approval to the Brady handgun control bill.

In 1995, in Ireland, the voters narrowly approved a constitutional amendment legalizing divorce.

In 1996, Barry Sanders (Detroit Lions) set an NFL record when he recorded his eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

In 2007, a fast-moving wildfire pushed by Santa Ana winds raced through the canyons and mountains of Malibu, California, for the second time in little more than a month, destroying some 50 homes.

In 2012, fire raced through a garment factory in Bangladesh that supplied major retailers in the West, killing 112 people; an official said many of the victims were trapped because the eight-story building lacked emergency exits.

In 2016, a Northern California woman, Sherri Papini, was found near an interstate three weeks after disappearing while jogging; Papini told police she had been abducted at gunpoint by two women in a case that has baffled investigators.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Johnny Carver is 78. Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue is 78. Rock drummer Pete Best is 77. Actor-comedian Billy Connolly is 76. Former White House news secretary Marlin Fitzwater is 76. Former Motion Picture Association of America Chairman Dan Glickman is 74. Singer Lee Michaels is 73. Actor Dwight Schultz is 71. Actor Stanley Livingston is 68. Rock musician Clem Burke (Blondie; The Romantics) is 64. Record producer Terry Lewis is 62. Actor/director Ruben Santiago-Hudson is 62. Actress Denise Crosby is 61. Actress Shae D’Lyn is 56. Rock musician John Squire (The Stone Roses) is 56. Rock musician Gary Stonadge (Big Audio) is 56. Actor Conleth Hill is 54. Actor-comedian Brad Sherwood is 54. Actor Garret Dillahunt is 54. Actor-comedian Scott Krinsky is 50. Rock musician Chad Taylor (Live) is 48. Actress Lola Glaudini is 47. Actress Danielle Nicolet is 45. Actor-writer-director-producer Stephen Merchant is 44. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Chen Lu is 42. Actor Colin Hanks is 41. Actress Katherine Heigl is 40. Actress Sarah Hyland is 28.

