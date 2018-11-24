Christmas at the Zoo is now open

Posted 5:10 pm, November 24, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Christmas at the Zoo opened Friday, allowing the animals to get into the holiday spirit. There are lights and activities for the whole family. Christmas at the Zoo runs until Dec. 30, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.