Calling all carolers: Family surprising local Santa battling cancer

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. - A lifelong Santa is being forced to hang up his boots as he battles a life-threatening illness. Now, his family is trying to rally the community to raise his spirits in an incredible way.

Berry Hamman has spent the past 20 years being a Santa in Martinsville. During the Christmas season, he spends his weekends listening to the wishes of the countless children who visit his Santa shop.

"On an average weekend he gets 50 to 100 people, that's every weekend," his daughter Jenny Horton said.

The children write Santa letters to him, and he and his wife hand deliver their own letters back. This year, he won't able to continue the tradition as Santa, while he battles stage four lung cancer.

“He's very heartbroken about not being able to do the Santa," Horton said. "He feels like he’s letting all the kids down.”

Horton and her family are asking people to come carol for him on Dec. 15th. It's open to anyone willing to sing.

Due to overwhelming support, the family is changing the location from outside his home to a larger indoor venue. When we learn the new location, we will keep you updated.