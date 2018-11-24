Budweiser Clydesdales help with Toys for Tots push

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 visited the famous Budweiser Clydesdales on Friday. The horses are in town all weekend and will be at Lucas Oil Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. If you bring a donation for Toys for Tots, you can even meet the Clydesdales.

