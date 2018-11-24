INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — CBS4 visited the famous Budweiser Clydesdales on Friday. The horses are in town all weekend and will be at Lucas Oil Stadium starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. If you bring a donation for Toys for Tots, you can even meet the Clydesdales.
Budweiser Clydesdales help with Toys for Tots push
-
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to central Indiana this weekend
-
CBS4, Marines team up for 2018 Toys for Tots Campaign
-
Take a trip down memory lane with Indiana’s favorite ’90s toy
-
‘Kid-Tested, Kid-Approved’: These are the top 10 toys of the season
-
‘You’re a (breakfast) pal and a confidant’: Toy company launches ‘Golden Girls’ cereal
-
-
New baby bottle designed to allow parents to warm up milk faster
-
Abby’s Angels accepting donations!
-
Kokomo Municipal Stadium to become ice skating rink this winter
-
Butler mascot delivers big surprise
-
Toys R Us could be making a comeback; bankruptcy auction canceled
-
-
Toy store FAO Schwarz is making a comeback
-
Toy grenade causes scare at northwest Indiana store
-
Fans elated over first ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer