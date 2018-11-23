Woman, 82, robbed in her southeast side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ind.-- Police are looking for a person who robbed a woman in her 80s at her home on the southeast side.

The 82-year-old woman was robbed around 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the intruder broke in, demanded money and then took off running. Neighbors say someone broke into another home across the street around the same time.

Nobody was home at the second home.

The woman wasn't hurt in the incident. Detectives are trying to catch the suspect before another crime occurs.

Homeowners in the area aren't shy about giving criminals a heads up, posting warning signs on mailboxes and windows that they're armed.

Neighbor Della Maclean says she's not afraid to take action.

"We all have guns," she said. "You come through the door and you're going to--you came in the wrong house."

Anyone with information about this crime can submit an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).