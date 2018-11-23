Western Boone completes perfect season with 2A championship

Posted 5:49 pm, November 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:58PM, November 23, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Western Boone capped off a perfect 15-0 season by defeating Eastbrook 34-20 at Lucas Oil Stadium to claim the IHSAA 2A state championship Friday afternoon.

Stars' senior wide receiver Logan Benson caught four touchdowns to lead the way for WeBo, who claimed their first state championship in football since 1988.

Eastbrook (13-2) scored first on a quarterback keeper from Dylan Bragg in the second quarter.

Benson equalized things at 7-7 with a nine-yard pass from Spencer Wright.

Bragg put the Panthers up 14-7 with another run late in the half before freshman kicker Elliott Young added a field goal to cut the Eastbrook advantage to 14-10 at the half.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Wright connected with Benson for a  56-yard scoring strike to give the Stars the lead at 17-14.

The next possession for WeBo resulted in another score from the Wright to Benson.  This time from 25 yards out.

Bragg scored again for the Panthers, but after another Young field goal Benson gathered another Wright pass for his fourth score of the day to seal the victory.

Benson would finish with nine grabs for 159 yards and four touchdowns.

Western Boone senior Peyton Young won the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.

