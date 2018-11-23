Shoppers get a jump on holiday deals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Macy's, Target and Best Buy opened their doors on Thanksgiving, which gave some shoppers an early jump on holiday deals. Best Buy was especially packed. Experts say 71 percent of Americans will knock out some of their holiday shopping this weekend. Americans spend an average of $1,000 during the holiday season, which is a 4 percent increase from last year.
