INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thousands of people turned up at the 16th annual Drumstick Dash on Thursday, but two runners made the event truly special. Braden Hood and his new fiance Erika Shaw got engaged right before the run. Hood, an Air Force firefighter, ran the race in full firefighter gear. This is his fourth Drumstick Dash running in all his gear. The couple has been dating since May.

All proceeds from the race go to Wheeler Mission.