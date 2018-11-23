× Police searching for missing woman on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a missing woman who may be suffering from schizophrenia symptoms.

Margaret Wilbur, 61, was last seen Friday morning in the 7800 block of Clearwater Cove Drive, near East 82nd Street and North Keystone Avenue on the north side.

Wilbur is described as 5’4″ tall, 137 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a 2012 bright blue Cadillac CTS, license plate number SGC370. The car has chrome rims and a spoiler.

IMPD says she’s believed to be suffering from symptoms of schizophrenia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.