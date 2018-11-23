Pacers’ Oladipo out for Spurs game Friday

Victor Oladipo (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– The Pacers will be without star guard Victor Oladipo Friday night when they take on the San Antonio Spurs.

The team announced on Twitter Oladipo’s sore right knee would keep him out again. This will be his third missed game in a row.

He started in a game last Saturday, but limped to the locker room during the first quarter and didn’t return.

In addition to Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner are both questionable for tonight’s game. Sabonis has a sprained right ankle, and Turner is dealing with a sore left ankle. The team will decide at game time if those two will play.

The game tips off at 8 p.m. at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

