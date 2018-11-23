Owner settles with Missouri family over deadly duck boat sinking

Posted 12:20 pm, November 23, 2018, by and

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The company that owns the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, in July, killing 17 people, has settled the first of several lawsuits filed in the accident.

Nine of the 17 people killed were members of an Indianapolis family.

The three adult daughters of 65-year-old William Bright and his 63-year-old wife, Janice Bright, of Higginsville, Missouri, filed suit soon after the accident on July 19. Adam Graves, an attorney for the family, told the Kansas City Star that the settlement with Ripley Entertainment was finalized Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed. A Ripley spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

Three others named in the suit will remain defendants. They are Ride the Ducks International LLC; the captain of the duck boat, Kenneth Scott McKee; and the driver on land, Robert Williams, who died when the boat sank.

The Coleman family from Indianapolis have also filed lawsuits in connection with the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.