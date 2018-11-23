Kokomo death ruled a homicide

Posted 7:36 pm, November 23, 2018, by

Police at scene on Nov. 22, 2018

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have ruled Thursday morning’s death a homicide.

An autopsy revealed 28-year-old Jamea D. Parker died of a single gunshot wound. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Greatt Escape Bar and Grill at 3 a.m. Parker was found dead just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Buckeye and Butler, about a half mile away from Greatt Escape. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Sergeant Jon Webster at 765-456-7233, Captain Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.