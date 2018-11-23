× Kokomo death ruled a homicide

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police have ruled Thursday morning’s death a homicide.

An autopsy revealed 28-year-old Jamea D. Parker died of a single gunshot wound. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Greatt Escape Bar and Grill at 3 a.m. Parker was found dead just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Buckeye and Butler, about a half mile away from Greatt Escape. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Sergeant Jon Webster at 765-456-7233, Captain Teresa Galloway at 765-456-7326 or the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7017.