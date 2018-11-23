J.C. Penney draws huge crowd on Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — J.C. Penney drew a huge crowd on Thanksgiving. The doors opened at 2 p.m., and the line stretched well outside the store.
