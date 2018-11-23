× Hoosier History: On This Day, November 23

Today is Friday, Nov. 23, the 327th day of 2018. There are 38 days left in the year.

Today’s Hoosier Highlights in History:

On Nov. 23, 1967, the English rock band ‘The Who’ (formed just three years earlier) performs a dance concert at the New Barn at the Lions Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie. Their classic line-up consisted of lead singer Roger Daltrey, guitarist and singer Pete Townshend, bass guitarist John Entwistle, and drummer Keith Moon. They would go on to become one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, selling over 100 million records worldwide and holding a reputation for their live shows and studio work.

On Nov. 23, 1905, Henry Watson Furness, an Indianapolis physician, Freemason and diplomat, is named the U.S. minister to Haiti. He would be the last Black minister to Haiti in this period as President Woodrow Wilson would appoint a white minister to replace him in 1913.

On this date elsewhere:

In 1765, Frederick County, Maryland, became the first colonial American entity to repudiate the British Stamp Act.

In 1804, the 14th president of the United States, Franklin Pierce, was born in Hillsboro, New Hampshire.

In 1889, the first jukebox made its debut in San Francisco, at the Palais Royale Saloon. (The coin-operated device consisted of four listening tubes attached to an Edison phonograph.)

In 1903, Enrico Caruso made his American debut at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, appearing in “Rigoletto.”

In 1910, American-born physician Hawley Harvey Crippen was hanged at Pentonville Prison in London for murdering his wife, Cora. (Crippen’s mistress, Ethel Le Neve, was acquitted in a separate trial of being an accessory.)

In 1936, Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.

In 1942, during World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed a measure establishing the U.S. Women’s Coast Guard Reserve, or SPARS (an abbreviation of the U.S. Coast Guard motto “Semper Paratus” — “Always Ready”).

In 1945, most U.S. wartime rationing of foods, including meat and butter, was set to expire by day’s end.

In 1959, the musical “Fiorello!,” starring Tom Bosley as legendary New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, opened on Broadway.

In 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1971, the People’s Republic of China was seated in the U.N. Security Council.

In 1980, some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.

In 1996, a commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.

In 1998, the tobacco industry signed the biggest U.S. civil settlement. It was a $206-billion deal to resolve remaining state claims for treating sick smokers.

In 2001, a crowd of 87,555 people watched the Texas Longhorns beat the Texas A&M Aggies 21-7. The crowd was the largest to see a football game in Texas.

In 2002, The Miss World contest is forced to relocate to London from Abuja, after riots by Muslim youths opposed to the show left more than 100 people dead and 500 injured.

In 2007, a Canadian cruise ship, the MS Explorer, struck submerged ice off Antarctica and began taking on water, but all 154 passengers and crew took to lifeboats and were plucked to safety by a passing cruise ship.

In 2010, North Korea shelled Yeonpyeong Island.

In 2012, actor Larry Hagman, best known for playing the scheming oil baron J.R. Ewing on TV’s “Dallas,” died in Dallas at the age of 81.

In 2016, two juveniles set a fire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park; the fire spread into the Gatlinburg, Tennessee, area, merging with others, contributing to 14 deaths and up to $2 billion of damage.

Today’s Birthdays: Former Labor Secretary William E. Brock is 88. Actress Elmarie Wendel is 90. Actor Franco Nero is 77. Actress Susan Anspach is 76. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 74. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 71. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 68. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 64. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-La., is 63. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 59. Actor John Henton is 58. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 58. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 52. Rock musician Charlie Grover is 52. Actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 51. Actor Oded Fehr is 48. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 46. Actor Page Kennedy is 42. Actress Kelly Brook is 39. Actor Lucas Grabeel is 34. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 31. Actress-singer Miley Cyrus is 26. Actor Austin Majors is 23. Actress Olivia Keville (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 16.

