Greenwood man arrested for mother's murder

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A Greenwood man is arrested for killing his mother. John Hatton Junior is charged with murder after detectives found the 70-year-old woman dead in her own home.

According to court documents, a family member called Greenwood Police and told them Hatton Junior just admitted over the phone that he killed his mother. When investigators showed up they reportedly noticed signs of a struggle; several shattered mirrors, a kitchen in disarray and trails of blood. Authorities say Carla Hatton was found on the second floor, strangled to death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hatton Junior told investigators he had a good relationship with his mother and there wasn’t a history of violence. Hatton Junior allegedly told detectives, “the voices made me do it. If I did not do it others would do it and it would be worse…they gave me no choice.”

Hatton Junior is charged with murder and is being held without bond.