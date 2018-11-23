× Edwards scores 19 as No. 24 Purdue beats Robert Morris 84-46

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Carsen Edwards scored 19 points, Ryan Cline had 17 and No. 24 Purdue routed Robert Morris 84-46 on Friday.

The Boilermakers (5-1) bounced back nicely from their first loss of the season Sunday night against No. 13 Virginia Tech. Edwards was 5 for 17 from the field against the Colonials, but also contributed five assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

Purdue used an 11-0 run to open a 59-28 lead with 10:47 left in the second half. The Boilermakers led by as many as 43 points.

Malik Petteway led Robert Morris with 10 points. The Colonials (3-3) shot 31.5 percent (17 for 54) from the field.

The bigger Boilermakers also enjoyed a 43-27 rebounding advantage and made 20 of 23 foul shots, compared to 8 for 10 at the line for the Colonials.

Cline went 5 for 7 from 3-point range. Purdue went 12 for 27 from beyond the arc overall.

BIG PICTURE

Robert Morris had won three in a row since a 74-60 loss at Missouri State on Nov. 9.

Next up for Purdue is a pair of tough road games. The Boilermakers visit No. 14 Florida State on Wednesday night and then take on No. 9 Michigan next Saturday.

UP NEXT

Robert Morris: Hosts Youngstown State on Wednesday night.

Purdue: Takes on the Seminoles in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.