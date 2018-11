× 1 person dead, another injured in Lizton crash

LIZTON, Ind.– One person died in a head-on crash Friday in Lizton, according to police.

The crash occurred a little bit before 3 p.m. in the 6500 block of State Road 39, north of West County Road 625 North.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s office confirmed one person died in the crash and another was transported to the hospital via helicopter in unknown condition.

This story is developing.

Brownsburg, Pittsboro, Danville, and North Salem Fire Departments are assisting Lizton Union Township Fire with a serious motor vehicle accident in the 6900-blk of N. SR 39. There was one confirmed fatality on the scene and a second person was flown to St. Vincent Hospital. pic.twitter.com/JtF8xOirzQ — Brownsburg Fire (@BrownsburgFire) November 23, 2018