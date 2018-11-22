Weather could impact travel on busiest travel day of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You often hear the busiest travel day of the year is the day before Thanksgiving, but if you talk to travel experts they will tell you the busiest day is the Sunday afternoon Thanksgiving. This year's busiest travel day of the year could get messy if you have plans to travel through northern Illinois, Iowa or northern Missouri.

Eyes are on a weather system that is located off the northwest coast of the continental United States. This weather system is projected to move across the Rocky Mountains and develop an area of low pressure over the Oklahoma panhandle Saturday evening.

Computer models suggest the center of low pressure will be located near Columbia, Missouri by early Sunday afternoon. Ahead of the system, temperatures will warm. In central Indiana temperatures are expected to climb in to the upper 50°s and lower 60°s.

On the backside of the low, temperatures will be colder and snow will be falling. In fact, at this early stage, it looks like snow could be falling at a heavy pace Sunday across parts of Missouri, Illinois and northwest Illinois. Those with travel plans on I-70 through Missouri and I-74 in to northwest Illinois and west along I-80 through Iowa should pay attention to the forecast over the next 48 hours.

This is still early in forecasting where snow will setup. Computer models will get a better handle on the weather system once it gets out of the Rocky Mountains. Stay tuned!