× Violent start to Thanksgiving includes shootings, police chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly an hour after the start of the Thanksgiving holiday, police responded to three crimes within 15 minutes.

IMPD received a call eight minutes before 1 a.m. about a shooting on the near northwest side in the 1800 block of Dexter Street. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said he was in stable condition. They have not identified any suspects.

A couple of minutes later, officers in Castleton responded to another shooting. Police said a passerby saw a person lying near 86th and Fluvia Terrace, suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they said the victim was semi-conscious and unable to give a statement. A spokesperson with IMPD said the victim was shot in the jaw and taken to St. Vincent. At last check, he was stable condition.

So far, police have been unable to determine a suspect or motive.

Then, just after 1 a.m., an IMPD pursuit ended in a crash in Beech Grove. The suspect or suspects in the pursuit left the car and ran off near 21st and Sherman St.

The Beech Grove Police Department provided no further information about the chase, or any possible suspects.