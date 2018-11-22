× Rachel’s Rundown: A look at the best holiday events kick off in central Indiana this weekend

Christmas in the Village

Zionsville

Gather your family and head to Zionsville’s Main Street on Saturday evening from 4-8PM for Christmas in the Village! The theme of this year’s parade is “Let It Snow” and will kick off at 5PM. The parade lineup features the Zionsville High School Marching Band, reindeer and of course, Santa Claus himself. Plus, keep an eye out for characters like Elsa and Anna from Frozen! After his grand parade entrance, Santa will light the tree for the Christmas season on the corner of Pine and Main Streets. Stick around for horse-drawn wagon rides, live entertainers on stage, s’mores station, barrel train rides, photos with Santa and holiday shopping at Zionsville’s favorite merchants.

Circle of Lights

Monument Circle (Downtown)

For 56 years, thousands of spectators have gathered Downtown at Monument Circle to see the most spectacular holiday display illuminate. Central Indiana’s most beloved tradition is here again! Downtown Indy, Inc.’s Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW #481 will take place this Friday, November 23rd. More than 100,000 spectators are expected for the free ceremonial lighting and holiday kickoff. There will also be live performances by entertainers like Josh Kaufman, Miss Indiana, Lydia Tremaine and other entertainers chosen from statewide video auditions. Festivities begin at 6 pm and the light-up will occur at approximately 7:55 pm.

Frankfort Holiday Festival of Lights

TPA Park in Frankfort

Kick off the holiday season in Frankfort this weekend at the Holiday Festival Lights presented by the Frankfort Parks Department. Enjoy the twinkling lights from the comfort of your vehicle as you cruise through TPA park and enjoy the beautiful light displays. The festival kicks off at 6PM on Friday, November 23rd and runs through January 1, 2019. Plus, Santa will be on hand from 6- 9 PM from December 1st until Christmas Eve.

Lights at the Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Lights at the Brickyard, returns November 16-December 30 and will feature dozens of colorful displays totaling more than three million bright lights on a 2-mile course through the IMS infield and historic oval, including the front stretch and world-famous “Yard of Bricks” start-finish line. Enjoy 40 brilliant scenes featuring nearly 500 light displays, including nearly a dozen new additions as you cruise along the course inside the world’s most famous race course. Plus, for an even more unique experience, hop on your motorcycle for MotoTuesdays! Save $10 by riding your motorcycle versus standard vehicle admission each Tuesday during Lights of the Brickyard.

98 Degrees at Christmas

Old National Centre

Turn up the heat to a toasty 98 Degrees this weekend as the Grammy-nominated boy band returns to circle city this weekend! Their 98 Degrees at Christmas tour is coming to the Old National Centre this Sunday, November 25th. The show kicks off at 7:30PM and tickets are still available.

