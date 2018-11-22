× Hundreds of volunteers come together for annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With an army of volunteers ready to help and all stoves fired up, the 47th annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving Day Dinner got underway from the kitchens of Butler University Thursday morning.

The event, started by the late Rev. Mozel Sanders, aims to help feed about 40,000 people around Indianapolis each year.

Nearly 2,000 people lend their time and effort to continue the tradition of providing a Thanksgiving meal of turkey, dressing, green beans and dessert to those less fortunate around the city.

“It is a special time as the community comes together for a very special cause,” said Stephanie Sanders, CEO for the Mozel Sanders Foundation.

“There are no divisions, nor are there concerns of who is doing what or what someone is wearing or believing in. This event helps provide a meal in the spirit of the season to those that need it, and embraces the motto of what Mozel always preached that one should never look down on a man unless he is willing to help them up.”