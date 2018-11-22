Gleaners helps those in need

Posted 5:48 pm, November 22, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gleaners Food Bank gave out ham, pumpkin pie, gravy, stuffing and produce to those in need on Wednesday. The food bank is closed today, but the food distributed Wednesday will feed an estimated 900 families.

