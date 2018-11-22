INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Gleaners Food Bank gave out ham, pumpkin pie, gravy, stuffing and produce to those in need on Wednesday. The food bank is closed today, but the food distributed Wednesday will feed an estimated 900 families.
Gleaners helps those in need
-
Food pantry fills a need in Noblesville
-
Indiana food pantry reaching out to hungry college students
-
New report shows hunger rates for families increasing
-
Crew Carwash partners with Gleaners Food Pantry
-
IN Focus: Lugar won’t make Senate race endorsement
-
-
Midwest Food Bank still needs help as it readies for Florence relief
-
Former Sen. Richard Lugar won’t endorse Braun or Donnelly in U.S. Senate race
-
Midwest Food Bank hosts inaugural Kind Harvest event to help feed hungry Hoosiers
-
Zombies, pumpkins and covered bridges: Some of central Indiana’s most beloved festivals are taking place this weekend
-
Local organizations prepare hurricane relief efforts
-
-
Grant County school hoping to address food insecurity by opening food pantry
-
Here’s how much fast food Americans are eating
-
Midwest Food Bank begins collecting donations for Florence relief