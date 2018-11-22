Disney offers first look at live-action remake of animated classic ‘The Lion King’

Welcome back to the Pride Lands—The Lion King is back.
Disney unveiled its first trailer for the live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic.
The movie is directed by Jon Favreau, who brought the world the first Iron Man movie and the live-action remake of The Jungle Book. That 2016 movie grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, and The Lion King will use the same computer technology that brought The Jungle Book to vibrant life.
The voice cast is pretty incredible, too:
- James Earl Jones
- Donald Glover
- Seth Rogen
- Chiwetel Ejiofor
- Billy Eichner
- John Oliver
- Keegan-Michael Key
- Beyonce Knowles-Carter
The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19, 2019.