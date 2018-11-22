Disney offers first look at live-action remake of animated classic ‘The Lion King’

Welcome back to the Pride Lands—The Lion King is back.

Disney unveiled its first trailer for the live-action remake of the 1994 animated classic.

The movie is directed by Jon Favreau, who brought the world the first Iron Man movie and the live-action remake of The Jungle Book. That 2016 movie grossed nearly $1 billion worldwide, and The Lion King will use the same computer technology that brought The Jungle Book to vibrant life.

The voice cast is pretty incredible, too:

James Earl Jones

Donald Glover

Seth Rogen

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Billy Eichner

John Oliver

Keegan-Michael Key

Beyonce Knowles-Carter

The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19, 2019.