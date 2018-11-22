× Death investigation underway after body found in Kokomo driveway

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found lying in a driveway Thursday morning.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death. The person was found near a home in the 1900 block of North Buckeye Street, near Butler Street.

A neighbor told CBS4 that police lights woke him up around 6 a.m. Thursday. When he went outside, he saw the body lying on the ground.

The coroner’s office didn’t provide additional details about the case, including the victim’s identity or cause of death. The case remains under investigation.