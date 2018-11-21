× Western Boone football players looking to follow fathers’ steps to state title glory

For this year’s Western Boone team, there’s no shortage of reminders of the history and the team they’re chasing.

“All the time, like everyone talks about it here like the main thing you see it every single day the picture it’s like on the wall of course my dad he always talks about it,” junior safety Connor Hole said.

“My dad was on it,” quarterback Spencer Wright said. “He sometimes lays out his ring every once in a while on the kitchen counter and you see that and you’re like man maybe I can get one of those.”

Spencer’s dad, Richard, played on that state championship team.

While Connor’s dad, Brian, coached the 1988 squad to a title, something no Western Boone football team has accomplished since.

And something they have used to motivate this year’s stars to an undefeated regular season and 2A Championship appearance.

“Right now, if you ask the ‘88 team has a little bit up on them,” Brian Hole said with a smile. “Guess who is getting all the glory right now, the ‘88s, so don’t let that happen go out and take care of business.”

“We started coaching these boys when they were four, five years old,” Richard Wright said. “I just try to tell them if they get this it’s something they’ll remember the rest of their lives. Just like yesterday, it never goes away.”

A shared passion for football, and a shared goal, three decades removed, provides a special bond for these father-son duos.

“It motivates me to be like the ‘88 team and get that trophy,” Connor admitted.

“He accomplished that goal,” Spencer said of his dad. “And I want to do that too and then later on I know we can have something to talk about.”

What would it mean for these fathers to see those same last names etched another championship trophy?

“Special,” Brian admitted. “We have had a lot of special times up to this point this is the last one and we have talked about getting to the dome and we’ve got there but you can’t be satisfied with just getting there.”