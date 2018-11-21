× Singer Devin Lima from 90s boy band LFO dies

Devin Lima, the singer for 90s boy band LFO, has died after yearlong battle with stage 4 cancer. He was 41 years old.

According to TMZ, Lima died early Wednesday morning. LFO was popular in the ‘90s, with hits like “Summer Girls, “Girl on TV” and “Every Other Time.”

The band was formerly formed as a trio with Lima, Brad Fischetti and Rich Cronin.

The band’s debut album, LFO, sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide and landed two Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in “Summer Girls” and “Girls on TV.” The band toured nonstop in 2000 and served as an opening act for Britney Spears.

LFO’s final album came out in 2001. As the boy band trend died down and sales proved disappointing, LFO disbanded in February 2002. LFO teased a reunion in 2009, but it was short-lived and the band said its separation was permanent a few months later. A year later, Cronin died after a battle with leukemia.

Lima and Fischetti reunited LFO in 2017 and released their first song in 15 years, “Perfect 10,” in July. In October 2017, Lima was diagnosed with adrenal cancer.