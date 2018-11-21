New Haven police ask for public’s help finding 11-year-old girl

Posted 9:57 am, November 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:02AM, November 21, 2018

Gabriella Robinson

NEW HAVEN, Ind. – Police in New Haven are asking for the public’s help with finding an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since 4 p.m. Monday.

Gabriella (Gabby) Robinson was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and pink Nike sandals.

No other details about her disappearance have been released.

Police say this does not qualify as an Amber Alert because the state has strict criteria that must be met before one is issued.

This is the criteria:

  1. The child must be under 18 years of age.
  2. The child must be believed to be abducted, AND in danger of serious bodily harm or death.
  3. There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help.
  4. Request must be recommended by the law enforcement agency of jurisdiction.
  5. Enter the child into IDACS/NCIC with message key EME.

New Haven is about 130 miles north of Indy and just several miles east of Fort Wayne.

Anyone with information about Gabby’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080.

