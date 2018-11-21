Indiana teen recovering after falling off 30-foot wall in France

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Most 18 year olds wouldn’t be happy about working the day before Thanksgiving. But for Alex Kalscheur, simply being here is a big step.

"It’s really hard," Alex said. "It's very different to be able to wake up and not get out of bed.”

Four months ago, Kalscheur was on a trip in France, when he fell off a two-foot wall with a 30-foot drop-off. The fall broke his back and kept him in a French hospital for 18 days. His parents quickly found a flight over the Atlantic to be with their son.

“I came in and the first thing he said was 'Mom and Dad are you ok,'" remembered his mother Amy Kalscheur. "'Yeah we’re fine… are you ok?!'”

After a tireless effort to get him home, Kalscheur got a flight back to the United States, where he had a second surgery. He then spent a month at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana. Two weeks later, he returned to work at McDonald's.

"He has physical therapy, he works out almost every day at the gym just learning how to walk," Amy said. "He’s walked a mile!”

Alex can now get around with a walker, and with faith, hard work and a positive attitude he hopes that walker could one day become a thing of the past.

"I'm being able to feel parts of my feet and getting my strength back," Alex said. "Now it's just positive thinking that I might be able to get back to 100 percent.”

What he’s gone through has made working on this day a blessing for Kalscheur and his family, who this year, have a lot to be thankful for.

“We’re thankful for all the people that helped Alex get home and the people that continue to help by praying for him and taking care of him,” Amy said. "There's a lot to be thankful for, absolutely.”

Amy's mother also said the owner and employees at the McDonald's where Alex works were particularly helpful in helping to bring him home.