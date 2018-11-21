× Hoosier History: On This Day, November 21

Today is Wednesday, Nov. 21, the 325th day of 2018. There are 40 days left in the year.

Today’s Hoosier Highlights in History:

On Nov. 21, 1925, the Old Oaken Bucket is introduced as a prize in the annual football match-up of Indiana University and Purdue. According to an account in the Chicago Tribune, the Bucket was used by Confederate General John Hunt Morgan during his raids into Indiana and Ohio in July 1863. However, IU History Professor James Madison says he believes this story is likely untrue, and is probably “an attempt to make the Bucket more precious by connecting it to a historical event that has some sort of mystique.”

On Nov. 21, 1931, USC ends Notre Dame’s 26-game winning streak, which had stretched back to 1928. The game ranks as one of the most fabled battles in this great inter-sectional rivalry in college football as USC overcame Notre Dame 16-14 in South Bend for the first time thanks to a Johnny Baker game-winning field goal. (See highlights below)



On Nov. 21, 1848, the Indianapolis Hospital for the Insane admits its first five patients. At that time, the hospital consisted of one brick building situated on a large parcel of land of over 100 acres on Washington Street, west of downtown Indianapolis. Later it would be known as Central State Hospital and grow to care for nearly 3,000 patients. The facility closed in 1994 and is now the home of the quirky Indiana Medical History Museum.

On Nov. 21, 1832, Wabash College is founded in Crawfordsville by several Dartmouth College graduates and Midwestern leaders, who patterned it after the liberal arts colleges of New England. The photo to the left is the college’s first sign that stood on the corner of Grant and Wabash; it was put there by Byron Trippet – who was given the task of “dressing up” the campus corner and making it look welcoming. Today Wabash College is one of the country’s three remaining male-only liberal arts colleges. It is currently ranked in the top tier of national liberal arts colleges by U.S. News & World Report. (Photo courtesy: Wabash College)

On this date elsewhere:

In 1789, North Carolina became the 12th state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1922, Rebecca L. Felton, a Georgia Democrat, was sworn in as the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate; her term, the result of an interim appointment, ended the following day as Walter F. George, the winner of a special election, took office.

In 1927, picketing strikers at the Columbine Mine in northern Colorado were fired on by state police; six miners were killed.

In 1931, the Universal horror film “Frankenstein,” starring Boris Karloff as the monster and Colin Clive as his creator, was first released.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.

In 1969, the Senate voted down the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.

In 1979, a mob attacked the U-S Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing two Americans.

In 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In 1985, U.S. Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard was arrested, accused of spying for Israel. (Pollard later pleaded guilty to espionage and was sentenced to life in prison; he was released on parole on Nov. 20, 2015.)

In 1992, a three-day tornado outbreak that struck 13 states began in the Houston area before spreading to the Midwest and eastern U.S.; 26 people were killed. Sen. Bob Packwood, R-Ore., issued an apology but refused to discuss allegations that he’d made unwelcome sexual advances toward ten women over the years. (Faced with a threat of expulsion, Packwood ended up resigning from the Senate in 1995.)

In 1995, Balkan leaders meeting in Dayton, Ohio, initialed a peace plan to end three and a-half years of ethnic fighting in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In 1997, U.N. arms inspectors returned to Iraq after Saddam Hussein’s three-week standoff with the United Nations over the presence of Americans on the team.

In 2001, Ottilie Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Conn., died of inhalation anthrax; she was the apparent last victim of a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the mail system.

Ten years ago: Wall Street staged a comeback, with the major indexes jumping more than 5 percent and the Dow Jones industrials surging nearly 500 points. Somali pirates released a hijacked Greek-owned tanker, MV Genius, with all 19 crew members safe and the oil cargo intact after payment of a ransom. (The ship had been seized almost two months earlier.) Madonna and Guy Ritchie were granted a preliminary decree of divorce by a London court.

Five years ago: Sweeping aside a century of precedent, Democrats took a chunk out of the Senate’s hallowed filibuster tradition, clearing the way for speedy confirmation of controversial appointments made by President Barack Obama; Republicans warned Democrats would regret their actions once political fortunes were reversed and they could no longer block appointments made by a GOP president. Fifty-four people were killed in a supermarket roof collapse in Riga, Latvia. Three women were freed after being held captive 30 years in a south London home.

One year ago: President Donald Trump, who’d been silent for more than a week about the sexual assault allegations against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, discounted those allegations and said voters must not support Moore’s “liberal” rival. Former teen pop idol David Cassidy, star of the 1970s sitcom “The Partridge Family,” died at the age of 67; he’d announced earlier in the year that he had been diagnosed with dementia. Zimbabwe’s 93-year-old president Robert Mugabe resigned; he was facing impeachment proceedings and had been placed under house arrest by the military.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 84. Actress Marlo Thomas is 81. Actor Rick Lenz is 79. Singer Dr. John is 78. Actress Juliet Mills is 77. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 74. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 74. Actress Goldie Hawn is 73. Movie director Andrew Davis is 72. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 70. Singer Livingston Taylor is 68. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 66. Actress Cherry Jones is 62. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 58. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 56. Actress Nicollette Sheridan is 55. Singer-actress Bjork (byork) is 53. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 52. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 50. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 50. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 49. TV personality Rib Hillis is 48. Rapper Pretty Lou (Lost Boyz) is 47. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 47. Actress Rain Phoenix is 46. Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 44. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 43. Singer-actress Lindsey Haun is 34. Actress Jena Malone is 34. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 33. Actor-singer Sam Palladio is 31.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)