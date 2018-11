Catch these classic Christmas movies in theaters around central Indiana

Whether you’d like to hear Bing Crosby’s dulcet tones in surround sound or catch a ride on “The Polar Express” in IMAX, some classic holiday movies are heading back to the big screen just in time for Christmas!

Here’s a look at some of the holiday classics coming to central Indiana theaters (hat tip to the IndyStar and the Fathom Events website).

White Christmas

Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AMC Bloomington 11 (1351 S College Mall Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401)

AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

AMC Indianapolis 17 (4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217)

AMC Muncie 12 (860 East Princeton, Muncie, IN 47303)

AMC Perry Crossing 18 (380 Cinema Blvd, Plainfield, IN 46168)

AMC Terre Haute 12 (3153 3rd Pl, Terre Haute, IN 47802)

United Artists Galaxy Stadium 14 (8105 E. 96th St., Indianapolis)

Dec. 12, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AMC Bloomington 11 (1351 S College Mall Rd, Bloomington, IN 47401)*

AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

AMC Indianapolis 17 (4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217)

AMC Muncie 12 (860 East Princeton, Muncie, IN 47303)

AMC Perry Crossing 18 (380 Cinema Blvd, Plainfield, IN 46168)

AMC Terre Haute 12 (3153 3rd Pl, Terre Haute, IN 47802)

Madison 6 (744 Jefferson Ct, Madison, IN 47250)*

United Artists Galaxy Stadium 14 (8105 E. 96th St., Indianapolis)

*denotes only 7 p.m. showing available

Elf

The Polar Express

A Christmas Story

It’s a Wonderful Life

Dec. 7-8, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Historic Artcraft Theatre (57 N. Main St., Franklin)

Dec. 9, 2 p.m. at The Historic Artcraft Theatre (57 N. Main St., Franklin)

Dec. 17, 7 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., Carmel)

Dec. 23, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Brownsburg 8 GDX (1555 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112)

Dec. 23, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Hamilton 16 with IMAX (13825 Norell Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060)

Dec. 24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Brownsburg 8 GDX (1555 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112)

Dec. 24, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Hamilton 16 with IMAX (13825 Norell Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Die Hard

Dec. 21, 7:30 p.m. at The Historic Artcraft Theatre (57 N. Main St., Franklin)

Dec. 30, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Brownsburg 8 GDX (1555 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112)

Dec. 30, 2 p .m. and 7 p.m. at Hamilton 16 with IMAX (13825 Norell Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060)

Jan. 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Brownsburg 8 GDX (1555 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112)

Jan. 2, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Hamilton 16 with IMAX (13825 Norell Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060)

Miracle on 34th Street

Jim Henson’s Holiday Special Featuring Emmet Otter and Fraggle Rock

Dec. 10, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

AMC Indianapolis 17 (4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217)

AMC Perry Crossing 18 (380 Cinema Blvd, Plainfield, IN 46168)

AMC Terre Haute 12 (3153 3rd Pl, Terre Haute, IN 47802)

Hamilton 16 with IMAX (13825 Norell Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060)*

Brownsburg 8 GDX (1555 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112)*

Madison 6 (744 Jefferson Ct, Madison, IN 47250)*

United Artists Galaxy Stadium 14 (8105 E. 96th St., Indianapolis)

Wabash Landing 9 (300 E State St, West Lafayette, IN 47906)*

*denotes only 7 p.m. showing available

Dec. 16, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

AMC Indianapolis 17 (4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217)

AMC Perry Crossing 18 (380 Cinema Blvd, Plainfield, IN 46168)

AMC Terre Haute 12 (3153 3rd Pl, Terre Haute, IN 47802)

Regal New Albany Stadium 16 (300 Professional Court, New Albany, IN 47150)

A Bad Moms Christmas

Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

AMC Indianapolis 17 (4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217)

AMC Perry Crossing 18 (380 Cinema Blvd, Plainfield, IN 46168)

United Artists Galaxy Stadium 14 (8105 E. 96th St., Indianapolis)

Sleepless in Seattle

Dec. 2, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

AMC Indianapolis 17 (4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217)

AMC Muncie 12 (860 East Princeton, Muncie, IN 47303)

AMC Perry Crossing 18 (380 Cinema Blvd, Plainfield, IN 46168)

United Artists Galaxy Stadium 14 (8105 E. 96th St., Indianapolis)

Dec. 5, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

AMC Castleton Square 14 (6020 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46250)

AMC Indianapolis 17 (4325 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46217)

AMC Muncie 12 (860 East Princeton, Muncie, IN 47303)

AMC Perry Crossing 18 (380 Cinema Blvd, Plainfield, IN 46168)

United Artists Galaxy Stadium 14 (8105 E. 96th St., Indianapolis)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Nov. 24-23, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Historic Artcraft Theatre (57 N. Main St., Franklin)

Nov. 25, 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at The Historic Artcraft Theatre (57 N. Main St., Franklin)

A few other movies:

Gremlins

Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. at Indiana State Museum IMAX (650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis)

Dec. 7, 7 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., Carmel)

Gremlins 2

Dec. 1, 9:30 p.m. at Indiana State Museum IMAX (650 W. Washington St., Indianapolis)

Office Christmas Party

Dec. 2, 7 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., Carmel)

Home Alone

Dec. 3, 7 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., Carmel)

Jingle All the Way

Dec. 4, 7 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., Carmel)

Trading Places

Dec. 8, 7 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., Carmel)

The Night Before

Dec. 10, 7 p.m. at Flix Brewhouse (2206 E. 116th St., Carmel)

Love Actually