× Bloomington man accused of stabbing mom to death at her home in California

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A Bloomington man is accused of stabbing his mom to death at her home in California.

The investigation began on October 25, 2018 when Grover Beach officers were dispatched to a home for a welfare check. Grover Beach is a small community in California near San Francisco.

They found 64-year-old Athena Valentiny dead at the home, and investigators determined she had been stabbed.

Grover Beach police traveled to Bloomington to interview Levente Lazar, 26, and execute search warrants at his apartment on November 6.

After questioning Lazar, they arrested him, and he was charged with one count of murder in connection with the death of Valentiny.

He is currently in the Monroe County Jail awaiting extradition to California.

Lazar was a grad student at IU in Bloomington, but he was not enrolled in classes this semester.