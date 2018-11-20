× With Ryan Kelly likely out, Colts signing Josh Andrews

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts took further precautions for being without starting center Ryan Kelly by signing Josh Andrews off the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad.

To make room for Andrews, the Colts will have to make move with another player. Finalization of Andrews being signed, according to a source, hinges on him passing his physical.

Andrews is a 6-2, 311-pounder who has appeared in 16 games with the Eagles the past two seasons, all in a reserve role.

The addition was necessitated after Kelly suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans. He was hurt early in the fourth quarter and replaced by Evan Boehm.

Monday, coach Frank Reich admitted Kelly “could miss a little time.”

