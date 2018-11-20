× Teen in critical condition following near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a shooting on the near north side Tuesday night.

Just after 9:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 34th and Meridian on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they discovered a male in his late teens suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He has been transported to Eskenazi in critical condition.

Officers have a few people detained. At this time, it is not known if they are suspects or witnesses.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.