Teen in critical condition following near north side double shooting

Posted 10:01 pm, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:19PM, November 20, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating after a shooting on the near north side Tuesday night.

Just after 9:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 34th and Meridian on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they discovered a male in his late teens suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He has been transported to Eskenazi in critical condition.

Officers have a few people detained. At this time, it is not known if they are suspects or witnesses.

Just before 11:15 p.m., IMPD determined another person was shot at 34th and Meridian. Their condition is not available at this time.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

