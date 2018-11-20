Quiet weather heading into Thanksgiving travel days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few flurries flew Tuesday morning but not expecting issues because of that. Clouds will stick around and limit our heating today.

We will be stuck in the 30s all day long. 39° is far below average. We've been below average for most of the month of November. Temperatures will improve for Thanksgiving! No wet weather Wednesday or Thursday and temperatures will claw their way back up to the 40s so you're good to go for any holiday travel. Next chance for rain isn't until Friday night. Could see more rain Saturday. Next major weather maker will slide through Sunday/Monday. That'll mean wind and then tumbling temps that could support a wintry mix.