Purdue grad killed at Chicago hospital was first-year pharmacy resident, engaged to be married in June

Posted 7:56 am, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15AM, November 20, 2018

Photo of Dayna Less and her fiance courtesy of Nina Starcevich via Twitter

CHICAGO, Ill. – Purdue alumna Dayna Less had just stepped off the elevator at the Chicago hospital where she worked when she was gunned down and killed.

The 25-year-old pharmacy resident had a lot to look forward to in the coming year. She just graduated from Purdue in May, and she was engaged to be married to the love of her life on June 1, 2019.

But all of that was taken away when a gunman barged into Mercy Hospital and opened fire.

Tamara O’Neal, 38, an ER doctor, and Samuel Jimenez, 28, a Chicago PD officer, were also killed.

Police gave chase inside the hospital. It’s unclear right now if the shooter was killed by police or if he turned the gun on himself.

His identity hasn’t been released at this time, but family members confirm he was previously engaged to O’Neal.

