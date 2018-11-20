× Purdue grad killed at Chicago hospital was first-year pharmacy resident, engaged to be married in June

CHICAGO, Ill. – Purdue alumna Dayna Less had just stepped off the elevator at the Chicago hospital where she worked when she was gunned down and killed.

The 25-year-old pharmacy resident had a lot to look forward to in the coming year. She just graduated from Purdue in May, and she was engaged to be married to the love of her life on June 1, 2019.

But all of that was taken away when a gunman barged into Mercy Hospital and opened fire.

Tamara O’Neal, 38, an ER doctor, and Samuel Jimenez, 28, a Chicago PD officer, were also killed.

Police gave chase inside the hospital. It’s unclear right now if the shooter was killed by police or if he turned the gun on himself.

His identity hasn’t been released at this time, but family members confirm he was previously engaged to O’Neal.

We are heartbroken for the families of CPD officer Samuel Jimenez, Dr. Tamara O’Neal and Dayna Less, victims of today's senseless shooting at Mercy Hospital. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and friends. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 20, 2018