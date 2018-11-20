President Trump pardons turkey in annual White House ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Trump took part in an annual tradition Tuesday by pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

Two birds named Peas and Carrots were sent from South Dakota for this year’s ceremony. They were raised on a farm near Huron, S.D., under the supervision of National Turkey Federation Chairman Jeff Sveen and by turkey grower Ruben Waldner.

The presidential flock included 50 turkeys. Peas and Carrots were selected for the trip to Washington. Peas became the National Thanksgiving Turkey while Carrots was chosen as the alternate.

After the ceremony, the turkeys will go to their new home, Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia. Students and veterinarians will take care of them; the public can visit the turkeys and learn about the university’s various programs.

The turkey presentation ceremony is a tradition for American presidents, with the first ceremony taking place in 1947. Years later, in 1989, President George H.W. Bush formalized pardoning the turkey as an annual tradition.