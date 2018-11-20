× Police search for man accused of raping 2 young girls in Hamilton, Marion Counties

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A manhunt is underway for an alleged rapist accused of molesting two young girls in Hamilton and Marion Counties.

Alejandro Batana, 54, has warrants out for his arrest in both counties. He is wanted on two child molestation charges out of Hamilton County, and four child molestation charges in Marion County.

Batana is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’6” tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Fishers police began their investigation on October 19, 2018 when the mother of the two girls who were allegedly raped by Batana contacted police.

According to court documents, the girls told investigators they were molested over the course of several years when they lived in Fishers and Indianapolis. One of the girls said Batana started raping her when she was 5-years-old.

A medical exam completed on one of the girls showed scarring and corroborated her story.

Investigators also examined messages and interviewed one of the girls’ friends.

The evidence confirmed their stories, and Batana was arrested on child molestation charges on October 23, 2018 by IMPD.

Police questioned him about the cases, but now he is on the run. Call 911 if you have any info regarding his whereabouts.