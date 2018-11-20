Police looking for 2 teens after north side robbery of Pizza Hut driver

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD robbery detectives are asking the public’s help to identify two men accused of robbing a Pizza Hut driver back in September.

On Sept. 14 just before 9 p.m., police say a Pizza Hut driver just finished a delivery in the 7100 block of Knobwood Ave. As he was walking out of the apartment building, he was grabbed by the arm and pulled back into the hallway.

That’s when IMPD says he was robbed of his wallet and cash at gunpoint.

One of the suspects is in his teens, 6’1″ and was wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and armed with a small black handgun.

The other is also in his teens, 5’6″ and was wearing a dark hood and black pants.

Police say the pair fled out of the back door.

If you have any information on their identities, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477. A reward up to $1,000 is possible.

