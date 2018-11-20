Police issue Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old man from Fort Wayne

Posted 8:18 pm, November 20, 2018, by

Charles Winston Porter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Fort Wayne Man.

Police say 88-year-old Charles Winston Porter was last seen at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Porter is described as being a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen using a cane, wearing glasses, a tan coat and driving a black 1999 Buick Regal with Indiana license plate UEQ939.

Anyone with information regarding Porter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.