× Police issue Silver Alert for missing 88-year-old man from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Fort Wayne Man.

Police say 88-year-old Charles Winston Porter was last seen at about 5 a.m. Tuesday. He’s believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Porter is described as being a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen using a cane, wearing glasses, a tan coat and driving a black 1999 Buick Regal with Indiana license plate UEQ939.

Anyone with information regarding Porter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.