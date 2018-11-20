‘No sit, no lie’ ordinance sent to full council with ‘do not pass’ recommendation

Posted 9:23 pm, November 20, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A City- County Council meeting was met with some controversy Tuesday night.

People both for and against the proposed “no sit, no lie” ordinance made their voices heard and led the Rules and Public Policy Committee to vote against passing the legislation.

The ordinance would ban sitting or lying on streets or steps within one square mile of Indianapolis’ Monument Circle.

Supporters believed it would force people experiencing homelessness into city shelters, but those opposed thought it was too vague and would lead to discrimination.

“If they’re homeless and in need of services, we have shelters where people can go if they’re in need of assistance,” said Councilor Michael J. McQuillen (R).

“We can’t fix it by covering it up,” said Jane Henegar, Executive Director of the ACLU of Indiana. “We can’t fix it by making it go away. We can’t fix it because it makes it uncomfortable. We have to grapple with solutions.”

The ordinance will now go to the full council with a “do not pass” recommendation.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.