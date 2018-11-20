× Expect milder weather across central Indiana through Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– We’ll have morning sunshine and a few late day clouds on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

Expect a sunny, mild Thanksgiving Day with highs near 50 degrees.

We will stay dry until our next chance for rain arrives this weekend.

A cold front will move across the nation this week and bring rain and snow. This will not be a strong storm system so major weather-related travel delays are not likely this week for holiday travelers.

Lows will fall below freezing overnight.

Highs will be in the 40s Friday.

Here’s a look at Thanksgiving Day climatology.

A cold front will bring rain and snow to the Great Plains on Friday.

We’ll have rain across Indiana on Saturday.

Rain is likely again for Sunday.