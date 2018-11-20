× Man arrested, accused of breaking into homes and crawling into children’s beds

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A man was arrested by Indianapolis police for allegedly breaking into a home and crawling into a 10-year-old girl’s bed.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Police were called to the 4800 block of East New York Street after the girl’s grandmother reportedly found the suspect in her granddaughter’s bed.

The grandmother said the suspect ran out the back door before she could call police, but she was able to get a good description. Police shared surveillance video from outside the home to help identify him.

During their investigation, police determined the suspect was was 40-year-old Harlon Graves. While questioning him, they also asked about a similar incident from October in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue where a man climbed into a home and inappropriately touched a teenager.

Police say he is now the suspect in that investigation as well.

Graves was arrested and charged with burglary, sexual misconduct with a minor and child molestation.

"We were alerted to the suspect by several tips that were called into Crime Stoppers and likely wouldn’t have succeeded without the public’s assistance," a sex crimes detective said. "This case is a great example of the police and community working together to get a dangerous person off of the street.”