Indiana DOR, IRS warn of tax-related malware scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you receive an email from the Indiana Department of Revenue or the Internal Revenue Service, you’d best delete it.

Both agencies are warning about an email scam in which the sender is posing as the DOR or IRS in hopes of getting the recipient to download malware.

The scam emails use tax transcripts as bait to get you to open the attachment. It’s particularly problematic for businesses or government agencies whose employees open the malware-infected attachments, putting their entire network at risk.

The malware, a well-known version called Emotet, poses as banks or financial institutions to trick you into opening infected documents. Officials warn that it’s one of the most costly and destructive malwares to date, sometimes taking several months to completely remove.

In recent weeks, the malware has been sent in emails from “IRS Online.” The email attempts to get the recipient to open an attachment called “tax account transcript” or something with a similar name. The subject line for the email is often “tax transcript.”

The IRS and DOR offered these tips to avoid compromising your information:

Remember, DOR and the IRS do not contact customers via email to share sensitive documents such as a tax transcript

Use security software to protect against malware and viruses, and be sure it’s up-to-date

Never open emails, attachments or click on links when you’re not sure of the source

If you or your business receives an emailing claiming to be from the IRS, delete it or forward it to phishing@irs.gov. If you receive a suspicious email claiming to be from the DOR, email investigations@dor.in.gov. You should also contact your local IT department.